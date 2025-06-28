PM Narendra Modi conferred with the title of ‘Dharma Chakravarti’ at the centenary celebrations of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the title of ‘Dharma Chakravarti’ at the centenary celebrations of revered Jain saint Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj.

The program marked the formal commencement of a year-long national tribute to honour the 100th birth anniversary of one of India’s most revered Jain spiritual leaders, scholars, and social reformers. The tribute is being organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, Delhi,.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with the title of 'Dharma Chakravarti' at the centenary celebrations of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj.



(Video Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/9MvtSPjkwo — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2025

Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj was born on April 22, 1925, in Shedbal, Belagavi (Karnataka). He is known as one of the most prolific Jain scholars of modern times, having memorised over 8,000 Jain Agamic verses. He authored more than 50 works on Jain philosophy and ethics, including Jain Darshan, Anekantvad, and Mokshmarg Darshan.