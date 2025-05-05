Pooja murder case: Illegal house of Mushtaq, who slit her throat, demolished by Uttarakhand Admin, knife used in murder recovered from his sister’s house

Uttarakhand resident Mushtaq, who had killed Pooja Mandal by slitting her throat, was arrested from Gurugram by the Police on April 30. Notably, Mushtaq had met Pooja by pretending to be Ajit. Now, the Uttarakhand administration has demolished the illegal house of Mushtaq in the state. The house was located in Gauri Kheda in Sitarganj area of Uttarakhand.

This house was built illegally by Mushtaq’s father Ali Ahmed on the land of Mathura Prasad of ST category.

During the bulldozer action, nobody was present at the house. A complete list of the items found inside the house was duly made before the action. Pooja Mandal, originally a resident of Bengali Colony of Nanakmatta, was missing for the last five months. Her missing report was registered at Sector-5 police station in Gurugram, Haryana.

On Wednesday (30th April 2025), her decomposed body was found in the Nadanna canal near Kali Pulia underpass in Khatima. Investigation revealed that Pooja was in a relationship with taxi driver Mushtaq since 2022.

However, in November 2024, Mushtaq married another girl, and when Pooja opposed it, he slit Pooja’s throat and killed her. The knife used in the murder was recovered from the house of Mushtaq’s sister Phulbano, although no one was found at her home either. Pooja’s head has also not been recovered yet.