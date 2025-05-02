Pooja was begging for her life when I slit her throat: Mushtaq, who trapped her by posing as Ajit

Mushtaq, who killed Pooja in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand by slitting her throat, has made several revelations in police custody. Mushtaq told the cops that he had told Pooja that his name is Ajit, and forged a friendship with her. He has revealed that he took Pooja for a walk and attacked her from behind and slit her throat with a knife. Mushtaq mentioned that Pooja was begging for her life after this.

Mushtaq told the Uttarakhand Police that he was doing a drama of marriage with Pooja and killed her when she put too much pressure on him for the marriage. It has also come to light during interrogation that Mushtaq wanted to target the daughter of the deceased Pooja and also wanted to grab her money. After killing Pooja, Mushtaq threw her head in a drain while her torso was disposed separately.

Mushtaq was caught by the police on April 30, 2025. Mushtaq was arrested in the case of Pooja’s disappearance from Gurugram. Mushtaq killed Pooja in November last year. He used to repair punctures earlier and later started driving a taxi. He was in a live-in relationship with Pooja and was making false promises of marriage to her. In the mean time, he had also done a Nikaah in his village.