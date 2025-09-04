Popular TV actor Ashish Kapoor, of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame, arrested in Pune on rape charges

Television actor Ashish Kapoor, who has starred in the hit TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been arrested on rape charges. The case has been registered in Civil Lines in Delhi against the actor.

He has been arrested in Pune on charges of rape after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during a house party in Delhi earlier in August this year.

The complainant woman said that Ashish assaulted her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August. An FIR was registered on August 11, after which the police began searching for him.

He was eventually arrested on Wednesday, September 3, from Pune.