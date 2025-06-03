Portal for registration of Waqf properties to be launched on June 6

The central government is set to launch the ‘Umeed’ portal on June 6 for registering Waqf properties across the nation. Registration of Waqf properties will be mandatory on this portal.

Umeed stands for “Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act” and its aim is promoting management and transparency of Waqf properties. All Waqf properties will compulsorily have to be registered on the portal within six months of the portal’s launch. Detailed descriptions, including length, width, and geotagged locations of the properties, will be mandatory.

Properties that remain unregistered beyond the permitted period will be considered disputed and referred to the Waqf Tribunal for resolution.

Once registered, election commission data will be used for the identification of the property. Each property has to be geo-tagged and its complete details, including dimensions and coordinates, should be declared on the site.