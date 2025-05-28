On 28th May, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced that sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremonies at eight newly constructed Devalayas within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Complex in Ayodhya will take place from 3 June to 5 June 2025. Each shrine will house a vigraha of a revered Shastriya Devta, with rituals performed according to full Vedic tradition.

Eight splendid Devalayas have been newly constructed within the Mandir Complex, each enshrining a vigraha of revered Shastriya Devtas. The sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony for these vigrahas will be conducted with full religious observance, commencing on 3 June 2025. — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 28, 2025

The layout of the consecrations is symbolic and precise, Shivling in the Ishan Kon (Northeast), Shri Ganesha in the Agni Kon (Southeast), Balshali Hanuman Ji in the southern arm, Surya Dev in the Nairitya Kon (Southwest), Devi Bhagwati in the Vayavya Kon (Northwest), and Maa Annapurna in the northern arm.

On the eve of the Pran Pratishtha, 2 June 2025, a Jal Kalash Yatra will commence from the banks of the Sarayu River. The Sarayu Jal Kalash Yatra will begin at 4:00 PM from the eastern bank of the old bridge, proceeding through Veena Chowk, Ram Path, Shringar Haat, Hanuman Garhi,… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 28, 2025

The Trust further stated that the Sheshavatar vigraha will be established in the southwestern corner, while the first floor of the main Mandir will enshrine Shri Ram Darbar.

On the eve of the rituals, that is, 2 June, a Jal Kalash Yatra will commence from the Sarayu River at 4:00 PM and pass through Veena Chowk, Ram Path, Hanuman Garhi, Dashrath Mahal, Ramkot, and other landmarks before concluding at the Yagyashala.

The final decision regarding the opening of these Mandirs for public darshan has yet to be determined. Access to the Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor will be restricted, with possibly only 50 devotees permitted per hour through issued passes. A detailed plan is currently under… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 28, 2025

Rituals will begin daily at 6:30 AM. On 5 June, the Pran Pratishtha will take place at 11:25 AM, followed by bhog and aarti. Public access to the newly built shrines, especially the Shri Ram Darbar, is still under review. The Trust is considering allowing only 50 devotees per hour through passes, with final decisions expected soon.