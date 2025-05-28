Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Pran Pratishtha of eight Devalayas at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir from 3 June

On 28th May, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced that sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremonies at eight newly constructed Devalayas within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Complex in Ayodhya will take place from 3 June to 5 June 2025. Each shrine will house a vigraha of a revered Shastriya Devta, with rituals performed according to full Vedic tradition.

The layout of the consecrations is symbolic and precise, Shivling in the Ishan Kon (Northeast), Shri Ganesha in the Agni Kon (Southeast), Balshali Hanuman Ji in the southern arm, Surya Dev in the Nairitya Kon (Southwest), Devi Bhagwati in the Vayavya Kon (Northwest), and Maa Annapurna in the northern arm.

The Trust further stated that the Sheshavatar vigraha will be established in the southwestern corner, while the first floor of the main Mandir will enshrine Shri Ram Darbar.

On the eve of the rituals, that is, 2 June, a Jal Kalash Yatra will commence from the Sarayu River at 4:00 PM and pass through Veena Chowk, Ram Path, Hanuman Garhi, Dashrath Mahal, Ramkot, and other landmarks before concluding at the Yagyashala.

Rituals will begin daily at 6:30 AM. On 5 June, the Pran Pratishtha will take place at 11:25 AM, followed by bhog and aarti. Public access to the newly built shrines, especially the Shri Ram Darbar, is still under review. The Trust is considering allowing only 50 devotees per hour through passes, with final decisions expected soon.

