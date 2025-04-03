Prayagraj: 14-year-old girl gang raped in hotel; Amir, his brother Shahrukh and their parents arrested

A case of gang rape of a 9th class student has come to light in Handia area of ​​Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. Police have arrested five accused including e-rickshaw driver Aamir, his brother Shahrukh, father Haroon, mother Ashiya and hotel manager Baijnath alias Azad.

Amir used to drop the 14-year-old girl to school every day. On 5th March, he raped her and then threatened her to remain silent. Hence, she did not reveal the incident to anyone, out of fear.

On 28th March, when the minor girl did not return home till late night, her family members reached his house to look for her and were threatened as well. However, she arrived there after some time and disclosed that the perpetrator took her to a restaurant located in Rahimpatti which falls under the jurisdiction of Uttaran police station where she was gang-raped. He even tried to force her into prostitution.

On the complaint of the family, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on 1st April and arrested all the offenders. The victim was medically examined and the hotel was also sealed.