Friday, September 12, 2025

Prayagraj: 20-year-old student cuts off his genitals in a bid to become a girl, under treatment at SRN Hospital

A shocking incident has come to light in Prayagraj where a 20-year-old student preparing for competitive exams allegedly mutilated his genitals on the advice of an acquaintance.

According to police and hospital officials, the youth, originally from Amethi, had confided that he wanted to become a girl. Acting on the acquaintance’s suggestion, he used a surgical blade to cut off his private parts. Soon after, his condition worsened due to severe bleeding, and he was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital.

Doctors at SRN confirmed the self-inflicted injury and said the youth is currently undergoing treatment.

