‘Priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer’: Modi govt responds to Trump’s claims about India ‘promising’ not to buy Russian oil

Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally ‘assured’ him that India would stop buying oil from Russia, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to the claims on Thursday (16th October).

Trump had alleged, “I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia.” He added that it might take a little time, but the process would be “over soon.”

In a statement, the MEA clarified, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.”

“Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions,” it highlighted.

“Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing,” the Ministry pointed out.

In the meantime, India has rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (15th October).

“As far as a telephone or a conversation between the two leaders, there was no phone call between the two leaders yesterday,” the MEA clarified.