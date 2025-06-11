Priyanka Gandhi’s MP seat in jeopardy? Kerala HC summons her over petition saying she hid details about her assets

Kerala High Court has issued summons to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over an election petition challenging the result of the bypoll held in November 2024. The petition has been filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navya Haridas, who also contested the 2024 Wayanad bypoll.

According to the petition, there were corrupt practices and suppression or non-disclosure of several immovable properties of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra in the affidavit supporting the nomination paper filed by the Congress leader.

The petition also says that Priyanka Gandhi concealed details of several investments and movable properties of Robert Vadra in her affidavit filed before the Returning Officer.

The case is now posted for August 2025.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India.

