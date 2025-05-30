Prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370: Congress leader Salman Khurshid hails Modi Govt’s move

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is currently in Indonesia as a part of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, has hailed Modi govt’s decision to abrogate Article 370. The Article accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Salman Khurshid said that Kashmir had a major problem for a long time and much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in an article called 370 of the Constitution, which somehow gave an impression that it was separate from the rest of the country.

Lauding Modi Govt’s step, he added that Article 370 was abrogated and the problem was finally put to an end. He also said that Kashmir has witnessed prosperity after its abrogation, and now it is also witnessing elections with 65% participation of the voters.

Salman Khurshid is part of the parliamentary delegation visiting Southeast Asia to apprise these countries of India’s fight against terrorism and why Operation Sindoor was a necessity for the country.