Pune Court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking information about ancestry of Satyaki Savarkar, the grand-nephew of Veer Savarkar

A Pune Court, on Saturday, May 31, rejected a plea by Congress scion Rahul Gandhi seeking information about the maternal lineage of Satyaki Savarkar, the grand nephew of Veer Savarkar. This plea by Gandhi was part of a defamation case Satyaki had filed against him over his derogatory comments about Veer Savarkar in London.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde dismissed the application, observing that Rahul Gandhi’s plea has nothing to do with the case, as the case is about the alleged defamatory speech made by Rahul Gandhi in London and not about Savarkar family tree.

The Court also dismissed Satyaki Savarkar’s application to cancel Gandhi’s bail. Satyaki Savarkar had said that Gandhi has been avoiding proceedings in the case so his bail should be cancelled, but the Court rejected his plea.

The case is related to Rahul Gandhi’s speech in London where he said, “They (Savarkar and his friends) beat up a Muslim and felt happy. If five people beat up one person and someone is getting happy, then this is cowardice. Fifteen people with Savarkarji are beating one person. This is also in their ideology.”