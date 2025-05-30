Punjab: 5 dead, 27 injured after a blast in a crackers factory in Sri Muktsar Sahib

In a tragic incident in Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, 5 people have been killed and at least 27 injured after an explosion in a crackers factory. Due to the massive blast, the two storey building collapsed, trapping several labourers underneath.

The blast took place in the Fatuhiwala village in Lambi segment of Sri Muktsar Sahib at around 1 AM on Friday, May 30. Those injured were shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

A worker at the factory, Arun Kumar said, “We were sleeping after the night shift when all of a sudden a blast occurred and many of us got trapped under the debris.”

The reason behind the blast is not yet clear and further investigation into the case are underway.