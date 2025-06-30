Punjab: A Nihang and his female aides attack police, injure 2 cops when they tried to arrest him in a theft case

Himachal Pradesh police officers were attacked as they tried to arrest a Nihang man over a robbery case, in Kharar district of Punjab. The Nihang, Amandeep Singh Ausan, allegedly stole ₹55,000 from an employee at sword-point during a robbery at a toll booth. The police located the culprit and followed him to Mohali after examining CCTV footage.

On the intervening night of 26th-27th June, when the staff ordered the nihang to stop for toll clearance, he attacked toll booth employees with kirpans. Two women accompanied him and they joined the attack as well. The offender was observed at a demonstration at Mohali’s VIP Chowk. He was able to get away when the cops tried to arrest him.

However, he was eventually apprehended at Kharar in Punjab. Two cops were injured when he and his aides attacked the police during the arrest. The culprit was taken into custody by the Himachal Police as the local cops intervened to defuse the situation.

Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu stated that the accused has been charged with attempted murder and impeding government duty and the matter is under probe.