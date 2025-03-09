On 7th March, Punjab Police arrested a granthi identified as Joga Singh, along with his wife, Sharanjit Kaur, and brother, Punjab Singh, in a major drug bust in Amritsar. The trio was apprehended by the police with 2.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 12 crore and Rs 40,000 in cash. Investigations have revealed that Joga Singh had been in contact with smugglers from Pakistan for the past six months. He was coordinating heroin deliveries via drones near Gurdwara Sahib Baba Pala Shaheed in Gagarmal village near the India-Pakistan border.

Punjab Police received intelligence input about the drug consignment being transported. The police intercepted the accused as they were transporting the drugs on a motorcycle to hide them in Bacchiwind village. Authorities suspect deeper cross-border links. The accused was using WhatsApp to communicate with his handlers in Pakistan. SSP (Rural) Maninder Singh said that further investigation into the matter is underway. The arrest is part of Punjab’s intensified “War on Drugs” campaign.