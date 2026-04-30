The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the AAP government in Punjab to ensure the safety of Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh and his family members while they are in the state, following the abrupt withdrawal of his police security cover.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal issued the interim order while hearing a petition filed by the former cricketer-turned-politician. The court said, “In the meantime, the respondent shall ensure that no physical injury is caused to petitioner or his family members while they are in the State of Punjab.” The matter has been posted for further hearing on May 12.

Singh’s petition alleged that the Punjab Police withdrew his entire security detail, which reportedly included 9-10 personnel under Y-category or Z+ cover, without conducting any fresh threat assessment. He claimed the move was carried out “in a very vindictive manner” on instructions from the local AAP political regime, leaving him and his family completely vulnerable.

The security was pulled out hours after Singh, along with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party and merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The switch was announced on April 24, and the police security at his Jalandhar residence in the Chhotti Baradari locality was withdrawn days later on 26th April.

Following the withdrawal, AAP workers staged a protest outside Singh’s house, during which the petition claimed police remained passive while “mobsters” attacked the residence. Protesters spray-painted the word “Gaddar” (traitor) on the boundary walls. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier described the seven defecting MPs as “gaddars”.⁠

The petition emphasised that not a single police personnel was left for the protection of Singh or his family, prompting him to approach the High Court for immediate relief.

Reports indicate that the Centre has since provided CRPF personnel for Singh’s security in the wake of the state government’s decision.