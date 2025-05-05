Punjab: BSF nabs Pakistani intruder in Gurdaspur, sent to 2 days remand

Tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating. In Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, the Border Security Force (BSF) detained a Pakistani national named Hussain. He was caught near the Dariya Mansoor border on the night of May 3–4, 2025. Hussain is a resident of Gujranwala, Pakistan. A Pakistani ID and 40 rupees were found in his possession.

According to reports, he was hiding in the bushes when apprehended. Punjab Police have taken him into custody. Earlier this week, a Pakistani Ranger was also detained by the BSF in Rajasthan.

#BREAKING: Pakistani National has been arrested in Gurdaspur of Punjab. The Pakistani citizen had crossed over in Gurdaspur on May 3-4 night and caught by BSF men. Now handed over to Punjab Police. He has been sent to two days remand.



Md husinan

S/o-Md Ajmal

R/O-Gujjarewala(Pak) pic.twitter.com/qqzac8D1QY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 5, 2025

few days ago, on April 23, a BSF constable named Purnam Kumar Shaw accidentally crossed the border and entered Pakistan. He was apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers and, despite India’s objections, has not been returned so far.

It’s worth noting that India-Pakistan relations have further deteriorated following the massacre of Hindus in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. In response, India has taken strict measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and cancelling visas issued to Pakistani citizens.