Punjab & Haryana HC tells Punjab Govt to release Bhakra Dam’s water to Haryana, says Punjab Police cannot interfere

On Wednesday, May 7, Punjab & Haryana High Court passed an order telling Punjab Government to release the water to Haryana from Bhakra Dam. The High Court was hearing a plea moved by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) alleging that the Punjab government through its Police is obstructing the release of Bhakra Nangal Dam water to Haryana. The court also restrained Punjab Police from interfering in the day-to-day functioning of the dam.

In its order, the Court said, “State of Punjab and any of its functionaries, including police personnel, are restrained from interfering in the day-to-day functioning, operation and regulation of the Bhakra Nangal Dam and Lohand control Room water Regulation offices managed by BBMB.”

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel issued the directive. In its plea, BBMP had said that Punjab Police personnel had forcibly taken control of dam operations following a directive to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana and other states. BBMB counsel further added that the AAP government’s actions infringed on BBMB’s statutory authority under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and were thus illegal.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government had claimed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Haryana had overdrawn its quota and was now seeking water for irrigation under the pretext of drinking needs, a claim dismissed by Haryana.