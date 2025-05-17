Punjab: NIA raids 15 locations linked to Babbar Khalsa terrorist outfit

On Friday, May 17, National Investigation Agency (NIA), raided 15 locations linked to Khalistani terror outfit Babbar Khalsa. Incriminating materials, including mobile and digital devices, and documents were seized by NIA in searches conducted in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar and Kapurthala districts.

Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda has been found to be responsible for recently orchestrating numerous grenade attacks on various police stations and police posts in the states of Punjab and Haryana.

NIA has been cracking down on Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists after the grenade attacks. The agency shared that BKI’s operatives, based in various countries, were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to recruit and train India-based terrorists, and provide them funds, weapons and explosives.