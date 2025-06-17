Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Punjab: Nihang chops off youth’s arms for consuming intoxicants in Mandi Gobindgarh

In Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab, a Nihang has chopped off both arms of a youth for allegedly consuming an intoxicant. As per The Tribune report, the 24-year-old victim Jatin Walia is a resident of Master Colony in Mandi Gobindgarh, the attacker, identified as Karambir Singh alias Lovely Nihang also hails from Mandi Gobindgarh.

As per preliminary investigation by the Police, both allegedly had a heated exchange of words before Lovely Nihang chopped off Walia’s arms. The victim was first rushed to the civil hospital in Mandi Gobindgarh, but later shifted to Chandigarh for treatment.

A case has been registered against Lovely Nihang under Sections 109, 115(2), 118 (1) of the BNS and police parties have been formed to arrest him.

