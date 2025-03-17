Punjab police kill accused, who hurled explosives at Thakur Dwara temple in Amritsar

On Monday (17th March), the DGP of Punjab Police informed that one of the accused, involved in the attack on Thakur Dwara Mandir in Amritsar, had been eliminated in an encounter.

In a tweet, he informed, “Police teams tracked the suspects in #Rajasansi. The accused opened fire, injuring HC Gurpreet Singh and striking Insp. Amolak Singh’s turban. Acting in self-defense, the police party fired back, injuring the accused. He was taken to Civil Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

The DGP of Punjab Police further added that another accused involved in hurling explosives at the Hindu temple is still on the run from the law enforcement authorities. He added that efforts are underway to nab him.

Acting on specific intelligence, Commissionerate Police Amritsar decisively tracked down those responsible for the attack on Thakur Dwara Mandir, #Amritsar, on March 15, 2025. An FIR has been registered at PS Chheharta under the Explosive Substances Act, and intelligence-based… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 17, 2025

OpIndia had reported on Saturday (15th March) how 2 men hurled explosives at the Thakur Dwara temple on the Shershah Suri Road in the Khandwala area of Amritsar. The duo then fled the scene on their motorcycle.