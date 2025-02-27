Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray are not Hindus, Ramdas Athawale blasts the duo for not going to Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh Mela, which happens once in 144 years, concluded on MahaShivratri on February 26. A historic number of devotees headed to Prayagraj to take a dip in holy Ganga during this auspicious occasion, including several politicians and celebrities. However, notable absentees were Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray.

Now, Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athwale has called out the duo for avoiding the greatest festival of Hindu faith.

Athwale said that Rahul Gandhi didn’t visit Kumbh, Uddhav Thackeray didn’t visit Kumbh, that means they don’t believe in Hindu religion. He further added that people from Hindu religion shouldn’t vote for them in any upcoming election.

Dalit leader Athawale also said that Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray should have realised that Kumbh isn’t of PM Modi or Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, but still, these two leaders stayed away from it.