Rahul Gandhi skips Independence Day program at the Red Fort, BJP calls it an insult to the Constitution and Army

On August 15, 2025, India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation on the occasion. The program was attended by union ministers, politicians from the opposition party, senior armed forces officers and various other dignitaries.

However, one notable absentee was the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress scion chose to give the event a miss.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for giving such a historic event a miss, BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said, “Today, on 15th August, we celebrate our freedom. This is the national day of the country, not the birthday of a person or the programme of a single party. But the Congress has proved it is not the Indian National Congress, but the Islamabad National Congress or the Italian National Congress.”

Congress spokesperson in tv debate with me just now confirmed that “LoP” Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort



This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh!



Shameful behaviour



Is this… — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) August 15, 2025

Poonawalla furthewr asked that is this how Congress respects the Army and the constitution.