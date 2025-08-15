Friday, August 15, 2025

Rahul Gandhi skips Independence Day program at the Red Fort, BJP calls it an insult to the Constitution and Army

On August 15, 2025, India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation on the occasion. The program was attended by union ministers, politicians from the opposition party, senior armed forces officers and various other dignitaries.

However, one notable absentee was the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress scion chose to give the event a miss.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for giving such a historic event a miss, BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said, “Today, on 15th August, we celebrate our freedom. This is the national day of the country, not the birthday of a person or the programme of a single party. But the Congress has proved it is not the Indian National Congress, but the Islamabad National Congress or the Italian National Congress.”

Poonawalla furthewr asked that is this how Congress respects the Army and the constitution.

