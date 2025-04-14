Rajasthan: Congress MLA Indira Meena assaults a BJP functionary, climbs on his car and tears his clothes, video goes viral

Tensions flared in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday night as a political standoff turned physical—Congress MLA Indira Meena allegedly slapped BJP functionary Hanuman Dixit, climbed onto his car, and tore his clothes during a heated altercation.

The dramatic scene, captured on video, quickly went viral, igniting public outrage.

Rajasthan Congress MLA Indira Meena attacks BJP leader Hanumat Dixit in Sawai Madhepura. pic.twitter.com/HdjugLWg84 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 14, 2025

The clash erupted at Ambedkar Circle in Baunli town over plans to install plaques beneath a statue of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, unveiled two years ago. With Ambedkar Jayanti approaching, Congress leaders intended to add plaques bearing the names of MLA Meena and Municipal Council President Kamlesh Devi Joshi. BJP leaders, led by Krishna Poswal and Hanuman Dixit, opposed the move, accusing Congress of politicizing the statue.

Meena hit back, alleging that BJP workers were intoxicated and tried to disrupt the preparations. In a fiery social media post, she called them “anti-Ambedkar” and accused them of vandalizing earlier installations and halting beautification work.

Police and senior officials, including the SDM and ASP, rushed to control the situation. The plaques were removed and secured, though one was reportedly damaged.

Dixit denied Meena’s claims, accusing her of trying to install the plaques illegally and confronting him when BJP workers intervened. He announced plans for legal action and said the BJP will protest what they call a case of political bullying and misuse of power.