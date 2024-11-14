Rajasthan: Congress rebel and independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena who slapped SDM in Tonk arrested

In Rajasthan, politician Naresh Meena, a Congress rebel contesting as an Independent in the bypolls, had caught SDM Malpura Amit Chaudhary by his collar and slapped him. Now, Naresh Meena has been arrested for the crime.

Reportedly, SDM Amit Chaudhary was trying to get more people to vote during the recently concluded elections when he was assaulted by Naresh Meena. Apparently locals were boycotting the polling over a demand to include Samravta village in the Uniara sub-division instead of Deoli, as Uniara is the nearest location, and while the SDM was trying to get them to vote, he was attacked by Meena.

About 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were torched in the violence that erupted outside the polling booth following this incident. The incident took place in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.