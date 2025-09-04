Rajasthan: Farmer Khet Singh murdered for defending a deer by Ladu Khan, Alam Khan, and Khete Khan

A farmer in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan was fatally attacked by a sharp-edged weapon after he stopped poachers from hunting deer in Dangri village. Khet Singh was brutally killed by Ladu Khan, Alam Khan, and Khete Khan for trying to protect the deer.

Khet Singh had opposed hunters from killing deer around 10 days ago. Angered by his opposition, the accused attacked him with a sharp weapon while he was asleep in his field. Khet Singh was killed on Tuesday, September 2.

Jaisalmer SP Abhishek Shivhare said that police have detained two accused, Ladu Khan and Alam Khan, while Khete Khan is still absconding.

Following the murder of Khet Singh, enraged villagers set fire to a tyre-tube shop belonging to the accused’s side around 6 pm on Wednesday. Police immediately deployed additional force, barricaded the area, and appealed to residents to remain indoors.