Rajasthan: Fatehgarh SDM arrested for appearing as dummy candidate for someone else in 2021 SI recruitment exam

In a big development in the Rajasthan SI recruitment scam, the police have arrested a senior official for appearing in the exam as a dummy candidate. Hanuman Ram, SDM of Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer district, has been arrested and handed over to the Special Operations Group (SOG) over allegations that he appeared in the recruitment exam in 2021 for someone else as a dummy candidate.

The arrest was made after Narpat Ram and his wife Indra, arrested in connection with the paper leak case, told the investigators that SDM Hanuman Ram appeared in the SI Recruitment Examination-2021 as a dummy candidate. Police have already arrested one Harkhu Jat, on whose behalf the SDM had appeared in the exam.

Harkhu Jat had confessed that Indra and her husband Narpat Ram had arranged the dummy candidate for him.

As per reports, Hanuman Ram was preparing for Rajasthan Administrative Service since 2016. He got selected as a Computer Assistant in the Statistics Department in Barmer in 2018, but continued to appear for RAS. He got success in 2021, securing 22nd position. He was then posted as an SDM.

While the results of RAS exam was declared in July 2021, Hanuman Ram proceeded to appear as dummy candidate in SI recruitment exam in September that year.