Rajasthan: Miraj did court marriage with a Hindu girl, then forcibly converted her and had nikah, 7 arrested including Maulvi who performed the nikah

In Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, a Hindu girl has been forcibly converted before the accused Miraj married her. After the marriage, the in-laws are accused of harassing her and the husband’s elder brother is accused of doing obscene acts with the girl.

The victim is from Fatehpur village in Pratapgarh. On May 24, 2025, the victim ran away from home with her lover Miraj. Later, Miraj married the victim in court. After that, Miraj took her to his maternal uncle’s son Israel’s house in Sultanpur. There, a Maulvi Shamim forcibly converted her religion.

After reading the Fatiha, the victim was married to Miraj. After this, Miraj and the victim came to Lucknow and started living there. In Lucknow, Miraj and his family started harassing the girl. Miraj’s elder brother also did obscene acts with the victim.

Disturbed, the victim lodged a complaint at Kandhai police station on July 1, 2025. The victim has filed a case of harassment and forced conversion against her husband, brother-in-law, the Maulvi and her husband’s parents.

The police took immediate action in the case and arrested Maulvi Shamim, Israel, victim’s husband Miraj, his father Maqsood, brother-in-law Akram, mother Shahnaz Bano, and brother-in-law Feroz.