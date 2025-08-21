On 17th August, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by three dogs in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The incident took place in the afternoon at Gautam Vihar Colony. The victim has been identified as Gauransh. He was playing outside his house when the incident happened. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the dogs pounced on the boy, dragged him to the ground and began mauling him. His mother rushed to rescue him after hearing his terrified cries. She managed to chase the dogs away. The child sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The attack was captured on CCTV. The dogs were seen in the video charging at Gauransh. One of the dogs dragged him on the ground. The disturbing visuals have left residents of the area shaken. They have demanded urgent action from civic authorities.

Notably, recently Rajasthan High Court has directed civic authorities to remove all stray dogs and other animals from the streets in a suo motu case on stray dog menace.

