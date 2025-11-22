Rajasthan police registers case against 2 Christian missionaries under new anti-conversion law, accused made abusive remarks about Hindus

In a first, the Rajasthan police on Thursday (20th November) registered a case against 2 Christian missionaries under the newly enacted anti-conversion law.

According to reports, the accused were identified as Chandy Varghese and Arun John. The police lodged the FIR against them for carrying out conversions through allurement during a 3-day ‘Spiritual Satsang’ held at Beersheba Church in Kota.

The event was held between 6th and 9th November this year. A police complaint to this effect was filed by members of Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Chandy Varghese and Arun John who deceitfully converted several people during ‘Spiritual Satsang’ were booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 299 (act intended to outrage religious feelings) .

Additionally, the police booked the Christian missionaries under Sections 3 and 5 of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.

The duo also verbally abused the Hindu community and demonised the BJP-led Rajasthan government as ‘devil’s kingdom’.

The police have launched a probe into the matter and are now examining social media footage and questioning eye witnesses present during the event.

They have sent notices to the Christian missionaries to respond within 3 days. In September this year, the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha passed the anti-conversion law, which imposes fines and penalities for fradulent religious conversions.