Rajdeep Sardesai backtracks after shamelessly spreading lies about Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to whitewash Mughal atrocities, cites token apology

Two days after Rajdeep Sardesai defamed Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and spread lies on-air to whitewash Mughal atrocities on Hindus, the controversial ‘journalist’ on Saturday (19th July) backtracked from his outrageous claims.

In a tweet, Sardesai conceded, “Correction: Pl note: the great Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did NOT raid Bengal but attacked Surat in strategic raids that struck at Mughal power. It was the subsequent Maratha armies which attacked Bengal repeatedly between 1742 and 1751.”

“Apologies for my mistake. (reference Democratic Newsroom on @IndiaToday. Correction is being made to ensure no confusion),” he stated.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rajdeep Sardesai

While attempting to mitigate the social media outrage, Sardesai remarked, “And no, I did NOT compare Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with the Mughals when I called for an objective reading of history: Shivaji Maharaj remains for me the most outstanding ruler of this entire period. Incomparable in his military genius and commitment to his people’s welfare.”

During an episode of ‘Democratic Newsroom’ aired on India Today on 17th July, the controversial ‘journalist’ appeared rattled over the latest NCERT textbook revisions initiated by the central government.

Rajdeep Sardesai had alleged that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a dacoit and his army had wreaked havoc during raids on Bengal. Historical records, including those by both Indian and foreign chroniclers, unanimously state that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never invaded Bengal, nor did his army conduct raids in that region.