Rakesh Kumar became Umar Ansari for a girl, got circumcised, recited Kalma, offered Namaaz, then she married someone else

A bizarre case has come to light from Sisai Basti of Gumla district of Jharkhand. There, Rakesh Kumar Sahu converted to Islam from Hinduism in order to marry his girlfriend. On November 14, 2024, he changed his name to Mohammad Umar Ansari through a notarized affidavit. He got circumcised in March this year and also offered namaz in the mosque.

According to the reports, Rakesh was in love with a Muslim girl, but the girl’s family opposed the marriage. To get them to accept him as a groom for their daughter, Rakesh converted to Islam so that Nikah could take place. However, the girl’s family got her married somewhere else, which shocked Rakesh. His father Ganesh Sahu tried hard to stop his son from converting but Rakesh didn’t listen to him.

Finally, on Tuesday (June 10, 2025), Rakesh returned to Sanatan. Writing a letter to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, he confessed that he made a mistake following wrong advice. Before his gharwapsi, Rakesh shaved his head.