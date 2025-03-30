Bihar: Shakeel and his aides stab Hindu man to death over ‘personal dispute’, arrested

On Friday (28th March) evening, a Hindu man named Rakesh Kumar (18) was stabbed to death in a premeditated manner by a group of 5. The incident occurred in Salkhua village in the Amnour subdivision of Bihar.

According to reports, the accused were identified as Vakeel Shah, Shakeel Shah and Mahmood Alam. Two others who were involved in the brutal crime were found to be minors.

The criminals called Rakesh Kumar to meet them in Salkhua village and later stabbed him to death over a ‘personal dispute’. On learning about the matter, the police reached the crime scene and sent the victim’s body to Chhapra for post-mortem.

BREAKING: Communal tension erupts in a village in Bihar's Chhapra after Hindu youth Rakesh was allegedly lynched to death by Muslims. His two other friends have also been injured.



Rakesh had returned to his village from Gujarat on the occasion of Holi. Allegedly, after a small… pic.twitter.com/KHTIIhjNpK — Treeni (@TheTreeni) March 29, 2025

The dog squad and a team of forensic experts were also called in to investigate the matter. The police swung into action and arrested Vakeel Shah, Shakeel Shah and Mahmood Alam. The two minors were also detained.

A situation of chaos and unrest prevailed in the area over the murder of Rakesh Kumar.