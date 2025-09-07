A sex trafficking racket running from a women’s hostel was busted by Ranchi Police on 7th September, Sunday. 10 women from West Bengal and a manager of the private hostel have been detained.

As per police, the Om Girls Hostel in Lalpur in Ranchi was raided after getting information that some people were bringing women from other states for sex work. Apart from detaining the women, the traffickers have been identified.

KV Raman, Deputy SP city, Ranchi, said, “Senior Superintendent of Police received information that some people are getting girls from other states here in an organised manner and getting this kind of work done. A raid was conducted at Om Girls Hostel. Ten girls have been detained from there. They are being questioned. Their documents are being verified. The criminals involved in this work have been identified and action is being taken.”

The Deputy SP added that the girls are linked to different professions, and most of them are from West Bengal. He further said that all the girls are adults. Raman said, “The girls stay in the hostel. The manager of the hostel has also been detained and legal action will also be taken against the hostel owner. The criminals involved in this, those who arrange their deal here, send them to other places, their verification is being done. The mode of payment is being verified and other criminals who are actively involved in this will be arrested and sent to judicial custody.”

Police are also investigating whether it was just a single operation or a part of larger sex network.