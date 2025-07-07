Ratlam: Muslim youth in Muharram Maatam burns ‘Hindu Rashtra’ banner, Hindus recite Hanuman Chalisa in protest

In Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, during the Muharram procession, a banner with the words ‘Hindu Rashtra’ was burnt by Muslim Youth. The video of the incident went viral on social media. After the incident, Hindu organizations closed the market in protest and Hanuman Chalisa and Sunderkand were recited on the road. The police assured action against the accused after the protest by the Hindus..

रतलाम में मोहर्रम जुलूस पर हिंदुओं के मोहल्ले में जाकर हिंदुओं को भड़काने के लिए मुस्लिम लोगों ने भगवा झंडा हिंदू राष्ट्र लिखा झंडा और ॐ के निशान का झंडा जलाया



अब सोचिए अगर हिंदू भी पलट कर जवाब देते तो क्या होता pic.twitter.com/n9c4rGbED5 — 🇮🇳Jitendra pratap singh🇮🇳 (@jpsin1) July 7, 2025

On Sunday, July 6, a Muharram procession was being taken out. When the procession reached the Masjid square, a banner with the words Hindu Rashtra was hanging on the wire and that was burnt. In the viral video, it can be seen that the banner is half burnt.

After this, the Hindu organization said that the incident was carried out deliberately. On Monday, July 7, the Hindu organization kept the market closed and people of the Hindu community recited Hanuman Chalisa and Sunderkand at the Masjid square and demanded action against the accused under NSA from the police.

ASP Rakesh Khakha said that the video is being investigated. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Police also assured that action will be taken against four people and the organizer of the Muharram procession.