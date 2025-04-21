Reckless spending: Govt audit uncovers financial irregularities at Indian Council for Historical Research, JNU Professor’s tenure in question

An audit conducted by Education Ministry into Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) has unveiled large scale financial irregularities as per reports. The internal audit by the Education Ministry uncovered financial irregularities of almost Rs 5 crore at ICHR.

The government has identified more than 10 officials of the body for disciplinary action. Former member-secretary Umesh Ashok Kadam, who is currently a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is reportedly the man in focus for the irregularities.

As per the Indian Express report, the ministry has written to ICHR, referring to a Lokpal complaint alleging financial irregularities in several of the Council’s decisions from April 2021 to March 2023.

The report said there was a reckless spending spree after Kadam took charge as member -secretary in August 2022.

Kadam has denied any wrongdoing and said he has submitted his response to ICHR.