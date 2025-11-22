Dr Muzammil Shakeel, one of the accused in the Faridabad terror module case and the Delhi Red Fort blast case,has revealed that he was preparing for the blasts for two years. The investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast has exposed a shocking plan by a Jaish-linked terror group to carry out multiple blasts across different Indian cities.

The plot, hatched in 2023, involved creating a series of explosions planned for simultaneous locations, with the blast on 10th November near the Red Fort considered a panic explosion that went off prematurely.

Terror Doctor's Big Confession On Plot To Carry Out Blasts Across Indiahttps://t.co/mtVHuDmhcG pic.twitter.com/mn3DUkYMIQ — NDTV (@ndtv) November 22, 2025

Around 13 people lost their lives in the blast involving a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort, a historic and busy area in Delhi. Muzammil told investigators that over the two years, he collected explosives, remote controls, and various bomb-making materials. His role included buying key chemicals such as urea and ammonium nitrate, which are used to make powerful explosives.

He purchased 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser from Haryana’s Gurugram and Nuh areas for Rs 3 lakh. Other explosive components came from markets in Faridabad, where he also bought a deep freezer to safely keep chemicals. A flour mill used for grinding urea was also found by the police. Umar was in charge of processing the fertiliser for explosives and gathering other necessary substances.

The terror module funded the entire operation themselves, pooling Rs 26 lakh in cash to buy the materials. Umar contributed Rs 2 lakh from his own funds, while Muzammil gave Rs 5 lakh. Two other suspects, Adil Rather and Muzaffar Rather, contributed Rs 8 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively, and Shaeen Saeed from Lucknow gave Rs 5 lakh.

There was reportedly a dispute over money between Umar and Muzammil at their workplace, Al Falah University in Faridabad, after which Umar transferred his Red EcoSport car to Muzammil. The car was later recovered by the police from Faridabad.

Muzammil also admitted to buying an AK-47 rifle for Rs 6.5 lakh, which was found in Adil Rather’s locker. They named their handlers as Mansoor and Hashim, operating under directives from a person called Ibrahim. Muzammil, Adil, and Muzaffar travelled to Turkey following instructions from Okasa, linked to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as per reports.

They had planned to enter Afghanistan but were abandoned by their handler, who made them wait for nearly a week. Okasa communicated with Muzammil through Telegram, but their contact ended after Muzammil questioned his handler.

Before the blasts, Umar watched bomb-making videos online to understand how to assemble explosives. Investigators are convinced the group planned a larger, coordinated attack involving multiple blasts at different sites across cities. The conspiracy is under intense investigation, revealing multiple domestic and international links and exposing a white-collar terror network operating under the cover of normal professions.

It is notable here that the explosives accumulated by the terror module caused two blasts. The Red Fort blast near the Metro Gate in a busy traffic area, where explosives driven by Dr Umar Nabi claimed 13 lives, and the accidental blast at Nowgam police station on November 14, where 9 police and forensic personnel lost their lives.