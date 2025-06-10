Civil services aspirant from Assam found dead in Uttarakhand, 2 held for questioning

On Monday (9th June), the dead body of a 25-year-old woman named Rosmita Hojai was recovered from Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. The victim hailed from Sontilla Hojai village in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Rosmita was a civil services aspirant who had gone to Delhi for a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination. After writing her exams, she went to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand with 2 men.

They were identified as Pankaj Kokar and Hemant Sharma, who have now been detained for questioning.

Rosmita Hojai reportedly went missing on Thursday (5th June). The two men, who accompanied her on the journey, alleged that the victim disappeared near the Ganga river.

After being notified, the Uttarakhand police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a manhunt, but it was in vain.

Later on Monday, her dead body was recovered on the banks of the Ganga river and sent for post-mortem. The authorities are now probing all angles in the case, including the possibility of ‘suicide.’