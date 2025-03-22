RSS expresses solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh, calls out Yunus regime’s support for persecution

On Saturday (22nd March), the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh expressed solidarity with the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. It called out the Yunus regime for providing institutional support for Hindu persecution.

RSS Sah-Sarkaryavahs Arun Kumar stated, “We stand in solidarity with the Hindu society of Bangladesh..We have raised a serious concern regarding human rights violations of all the minorities of Bangladesh, including Hindus.”

“We should not consider this as politics or something because of regime change. There is also a religious angle. Majority and continuous targets are Hindus and other minorities. Persecution of religious minorities is not new,” he pointed out.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: SAH Sarkaryawah, RSS, Arun Kumar says, "We stand in solidarity with the Hindu society of Bangladesh… We have raised a serious concern regarding human rights violations of all the minorities of Bangladesh, including Hindus… We should not consider… pic.twitter.com/UPdo3uirpe — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2025

“In 1951, the Hindu population was 22% and now it has reduced to 7.95%. This is an existential crisis for the Hindus in Bangladesh. The violence which is happening this time, there seems to be government and institutional support behind it,” Arun Kumar stated.

The RSS leader added, “They are trying to make it anti-Bharat, not just anti-Hindu. In our proposal, we have also raised a concern about the international forces.”