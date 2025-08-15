Friday, August 15, 2025

Russian foreign minister Lavrov arrives in Alaska wearing USSR t-shirt ahead of Trump-Putin meet, says ‘we don’t speculate on outcome of talks’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, today ahead of the much-awaited Trump-Putin meeting. 

Lavrov was seen wearing a t-shirt with ‘CCCP’ written on it, which is the Russian abbreviation for Союз Советских Социалистических Республик, or, in English, Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). 

Lavrov’s move, highlighting the former Soviet Union, was the subject of much discussion on social media, with commentators noting that it displays Russia’s mood ahead of the Trump-Putin talk, that the former Soviet Union won’t compromise on its interests. 

Answering a journalist who asked what his expectations were from the talks, as Donald Trump has spoken that there is a 25% chance the talks won’t be successful, Lavrov answered, “We never try to anticipate the outcome of negotiations. What we do know, however, is that we have arguments we can contribute to the discussion and that our position is clear. We will present it.”

