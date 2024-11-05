S Jaishankar expresses deep concern over Khalistani attack on Hindu temple, slams Canada for harbouring extremists

On Monday (4th November), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep concern over the Khalistani attack on Hindu Sabha Mandir in Canada’s Brampton city.

While speaking about the matter, S Jaishankar stated, “What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning.”

“You should have seen the statement by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our PM yesterday. That should convey to you how deeply we feel about it,” he added.

#WATCH | Canberra, Australia: On the attack on Hindu temple in Canada, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, " What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning…you should have seen the statement by our official spokesperson and also the… pic.twitter.com/DvbeRmUb0u — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024

S Jaishankar also spoke about the rising extremism in Canada and the political immunity extended to such forces.

“One, Canada has developed a pattern of making allegations without providing specifics. Secondly, when we look at Canada, for us the fact that they’re putting our diplomats under surveillance is something which is unacceptable,” he emphasised.

“Third, the incidents which the gentleman there spoke about, and do look at the video, I think they would tell you in a way the political space today which is being given to extremist forces there. So we believe in freedom. We also believe freedom should not be misused. And have you had a talk about it? Exactly on the lines which I’ve spoken, the External Affairs Minister added.