‘Sabke Boss’ unable to accept India’s growth: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes a dig at Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has been increasing tariffs on Indian products coming to the United States every other day, but his bullying tactics have left the Indian leadership unfazed.

Now, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a clear rebuke to Donald Trump, said, “Some people are not unable to accept India’s progress. They are not taking it well. ‘Sabke boss toh hum hain‘, how is India progressing so fast? Efforts are now on to make Made-in-India products more expensive when they are exported to other countries.”

US President Donald Trump had told India to stop importing Russian oil, a warning which was not heeded, then he increased tariffs on Indian products. However, Rajnath Singh’s statement gives a clear indication that India will not give in to Trump’s bullying.

Notably, Trump fell out with India after the Indian government told the world that he had no role to play in the ceasefire with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.