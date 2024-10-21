Salman Khan should apologise to Bishnoi community, says singer Anup Jalota

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is on the target of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for a while over the blackbuck killing case from the late 90s. Notably, blackbucks are considered holy among the Bishnoi community, as a manifestation of Guru Jambeshwar, the founder of Bishnoi community.

It has been reported that the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has the Bollywood megastar on his cross-hairs only because of that blackbuck murder case.

Due to this ongoing feud between Bishnoi and Salman Khan, we witnessed shooting outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments flat, and the murder of Baba Siddique, someone considered close to Salman.

Now Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has opened up about the feud and asked Salman Khan to apologise for the death of the two blackbucks in 1998.

Anup Jalota said, “I just want to say that it is not the time to get into who killed and who didn’t. One should realise that Salman’s close friend Baba Siddique was allegedly killed because of the same. Now, the focus should be on solving the conflict.”