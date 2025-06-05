Sambhal Police busts a major gang of tractor thieves: Zubair, Furkan, Asif and their associates used to steal tractors and sell them in parts, 10 arrested

Sambhal police has clamped down on a major gang of tractor thieves and imposed Gangster Act on 32 people. This is probably the first time such a big action has been taken in Uttar Pradesh. The Nakhasa police team has arrested 10 members of this gang, while 22 are still absconding.

According to the police, this gang led by kingpin Zubair used to steal tractors from many cities, sell their parts separately, and make generators from tractor engines and sell them. The gang used to put fake stickers of Eicher and Mahindra on the generators and sell them as new generators in the market.

The police said that since August 2023, this gang has stolen more than 100 tractors and cases have been registered against 33 people. The names of the arrested accused are – Zubair, Furqan, Asif, Yasin Akram, Yasuddin, Shah Alam Akram, Farhan, Nadeem, Usman, Arman and Shahnawaz.

The police have also recovered several stolen tractors and generators from them. This action was taken in Thana Nakhasa on 5th June 2025. The search for the remaining absconding accused is on. The police say that the remaining members will also be caught soon.