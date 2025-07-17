Bangladesh: Yunus regime stops demolition of ancestral property of filmmaker Satyajit Ray after Modi govt raises objection

In a major development on Thursday (17th July), the Yunus regime in Bangladesh has stopped the demolition drive at the ancestral property of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh city of Bangladesh.

The development comes a day after the Modi government issued a statement, objecting to the actions of the Yunus regime.

While speaking to NDTV, Faizal Mehmood, who serves as the Press Minister at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, confirmed, “Yes, there is this order from the district administration to halt the demolition for now.”

Bangladesh Halts Demolition Of Satyajit Ray's Ancestral House



NDTV's @VishnuNDTV speaks with Press Minister at the Bangladesh High Commission Faisal Mahmud (@faisal_reports) to discuss this pic.twitter.com/jVHnVfK8I9 — NDTV (@ndtv) July 17, 2025

He, however, attempted to justify the demolition drive by claiming that Satyajit Ray never lived at the ancestral property in Mymensingh, and it was unclear whether the filmmaker’s grandfather, Upendra Kishore Ray, also stayed there.

Faizal Mehmood later conceded that the demolition of the ancestral property of the renowned filmmaker was the result of oversight and misunderstanding. “Yes. I mean, it was not a targeted demolition, obviously. It was a misunderstanding,” he said.