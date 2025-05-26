Saudi official denies reports that they will lift the strict alcohol ban in 2026 ahead of hosting Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup

Reports emerged in several international publications that Saudi Arabia is set to relax its 73-year-old strict alcohol ban by 2026 as it begins preparations for hosting the 2030 Expo and 2034 FIFA World Cup. As per media reports, they were going to permit the sale and limited consumption of alcohol like Wine, Beer, and Cider. However, a Saudi official has denied these reports.

According to Reuters, the Saudi official denied media reports saying the kingdom, the birthplace of Islam, would lift its 73-year-old ban on alcohol, which is prohibited for Muslims.

Under the leadership of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country has taken a step towards liberalisation with steps like allowing women to drive, reopening cinemas and hosting music concerts, however, alcohol will still remain banned.

Right now, the only exception to that rule is the opening of the first alcohol store in the country in the capital, Riyadh, last year. However, that store serves exclusively non-Muslim diplomats and after proper identification and strictly as per rules.



This report has been updated based on the Saudi response