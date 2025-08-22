SC takes U-turn on earlier order, asks to release captured dogs into same locality after ‘sterilisation and immunisation’, bans public feeding

The Supreme Court of India has modified its earlier order on August 11 that stated that stray dogs should not be released in the locality. The new Supreme Court order states that the captured dogs should be released into the same locality after sterilisation and immunisation except those dogs that are infected with rabies or ‘exhibiting aggressive behaviour’.

Supreme Court orders that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs to be created. Supreme Court says there have been instances due to such feeding instances. https://t.co/XKbWVyRwwd — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

The apex court seems to have overlooked the cases of rampant dog bites and attacks where children and the elderly are mauled and injured by the stray dogs. However, the SC has ordered that action will be taken against persons found to be feeding dogs on streets, and each municipal authority to create a dedicated helpline to report violations. Additionally, the SC has ordered that animal rights activists should not create obstructions in the implementation of the order.

