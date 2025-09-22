Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been denied relief by the Supreme Court in the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline had challenged the Delhi High Court’s July 3rd order that refused to quash the Enforcement Directorate’s FIR against her. The High Court had made it clear that only the trial court could decide her role in the alleged crime during the proceedings.

Jacqueline has maintained that she committed no wrongdoing and was unaware of Sukesh’s criminal past.

However, according to the ED chargesheet, she continued to accept expensive gifts and jewellery from him despite knowing about his activities.

Her plea not only sought to dismiss the ED investigation but also challenged the trial court’s decision to take cognizance of the chargesheet, both now rejected by the Supreme Court.