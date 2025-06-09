Several people fall from a moving train due to overcrowding in Mumbai local, 5 dead, many injured

On Monday, June 9, in a horrible accident due to overcrowding in a local train in Mumbai, several people fell from a moving train. One passenger after another fell from the moving local train on the tracks. At least 5 people died in the accident and several others were injured. The local was going from Shivaji Maharaj Terminus towards Kasara area of ​​Thane.

According to officials, around 12 passengers fell from the train due to overcrowding. The passengers were hanging by the door due to lack of space in the train when the tragedy struck and many of them fell on the track.

BREAKING: Several passengers on a Mumbai local fall on the tracks, allegedly due to overcrowding.



The incident happened while the local train was travelling from Mumbra towards CSMT. pic.twitter.com/lkXXNgu2iX — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 9, 2025

The injured were taken to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the incident is currently underway. Further details are awaited.