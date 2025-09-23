Shah Rukh Khan bags his first ever National Award for Jawan, Vikrant Massey honoured for 12th Fail

Shah Rukh Khan has finally crossed a long-awaited milestone, his first-ever National Award. At the 71st National Awards in New Delhi on September 23, SRK, dressed in a black bandhgala, received the Best Actor honour from President Droupadi Murmu for his power-packed performance in Jawan.

The film, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, showcased SRK’s unmatched versatility, seamlessly shifting from intense drama to action-driven stunts, leaving both critics and audiences in awe.

Sharing the spotlight, Vikrant Massey also bagged his first National Award, winning the Rajat Kamal for 12th Fail, further cementing his rise as one of cinema’s most compelling performers. For both stars, the recognition marked a defining career high.

SRK fans flooded social media with joy, many pointing out that the superstar had long deserved a National Award, citing his universally acclaimed performance in 2004 movie, Swades.